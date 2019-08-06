Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
7556 Old Moon Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
7556 Old Moon Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Patsy G. Wright


1929 - 2019
Patsy G. Wright Obituary
Patsy G.
Wright
December 22, 1929-
August 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patsy G. Wright, age 89, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday, August 5, 2019 at The Columbus Hospice House. Funeral Services for Mrs. Wright will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 7556 Old Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 3:00 pm with Reverend Dr. Don Wilhite officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus.
Mrs. Wright was born December 22, 1929 to the late Jimmy and Myrtle Gilmer. She was a long time resident of Columbus, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved cooking for her family, fishing and line dancing. Her Sunday school class was her pride and joy; they were a second family to her.
Her parents; husband of 58 years, Richard L. Wright; daughter, Ginger W. Perryman and granddaughter, Kristen preceded her in death.
Mrs. Wright leaves behind her sons, Ricky Wright (Mary Carter), Jeff Wright and Dana Wright (Donna); brothers, Judson Gilmer and Rusty Gilmer (Linda); sister, Eleanor Gilmer; grandchildren, Wry Wright (Julie), Will Wright, Wesley W. Fordham (Richie), Mailey W. Gaylor (Winn), Davis Wright (Megan), Brandon Wright, Kristopher Perryman and Justin Perryman (Deanna); ten great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to cherish her loving memory.
In lieu of flowers, those so desiring can contribute to Calvary Baptist Church on Old Moon Road or Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909. Fond memories and condolences may be left for Mrs. Wright's family at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
