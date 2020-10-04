Patsy Harp
McGregor
March 13, 1951-
September 30, 2020
Appling, GA- Patsy Harp McGregor, 69, of Appling, GA, wife to Lee Duncan McGregor of 31 years, entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 13, 1951 in Henry County, AL. Patsy was a daughter of the late Albert Harp and Doris Starling Harp.
Patsy, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and military spouse to her husband Lee, for which he is still forever grateful. She was a talented hair stylist for over 40 years, serving the Columbus and Augusta communities with pride. Her loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to cross her path.
Besides her husband Lee, Patsy is survived by her brothers, Johnny Harp of Ellerslie, GA and Buddy Harp (Renee) of Columbus, GA; her daughter Iris Morris (Joe) of Sylva, NC, daughter-in-law Carman Grimes of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, AJ Morris (Anna), Baylee Morris, Dakota Grimes, Zack Grimes and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Efurd and her son Tony Grimes.
In lieu of services or flowers, memorial contributions in Patsy`s memory may be sent to your favorite charity
.
