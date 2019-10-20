|
Patti Keller
Taylor
July 22, 1953-
October 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patti Keller Taylor, 66, of Columbus, GA passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at First Baptist Church in Columbus, GA on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM with Dr. James Elder officiating.
Patti was born on July 22, 1953 in Tuscaloosa, AL to William "Buddy" and Jacqueline Keller. She was a Registered Nurse retiring after 45 years of dedicated service at various health facilities, the most recent being Magnolia Manor. Patti had a sincere heart of giving throughout her life. Her passion was helping people; she was a true caregiver. Patti will be greatly missed by her family and friends, as well as her church family at First Baptist Church in Columbus. There is no doubt, however, that she has touched the hearts and lives of everyone whose path she crossed.
Patti is preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her life partner of 26 years, Edward Paine III; son, Christopher Taylor; mother, Jacqueline Keller; sister, Rebecca Grace Keller; and brother, William Keller, Sr.; all of Columbus, GA; goddaughter, Hailey Woodham; niece, Caroline Keller; nephews: Jonathan Tipton, Andrew Tipton (Carol), and William Keller, Jr.; great nieces: Grace "Gracie" Tipton and Aurelia Tipton; and numerous cousins and friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2019