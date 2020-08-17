Paul FranklinLaneAugust 21, 1943-August 15, 2020Midland, GA- A memorial service will be held for family and close friends at Bethesda Baptist church at 11 am EDT, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. According to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.Paul Lane was the son of Franklin and Frances Lane of Columbus, GA. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Molly Tomblin Lane; 2 children, Karen Gilbert (Chris) of Mobile, AL, Philip Lane (Eva) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Emily Gilbert of New Orleans, LA, Henry Gilbert of Tallahassee, FL, and Hailey Lane and Fletcher Lane, (children of Brandi Lane), and Jadie Dean, and Presley Lane of Columbus, GA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Paul graduated from Jordan High School in 1963. He worked for Litho Krome which later became a Hallmark company, for 40 years as a pressman. He was an avid sportsman who loved camping in his converted bus in the woods with his son, and fishing with his grandchildren.He was a master griller who once fed the entire family and many neighbors with a whole roasted pig with an apple in its mouth. He was also famous for his fish fries.Although Paul was a quiet man he had a quirky sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes. He once surprised everyone on St. Patrick's Day with green hair and a green beard.Paul volunteered for many years at the food bank of his church, Bethesda Baptist. He also enjoyed cooking Wednesday night dinners at the church. He stayed busy in retirement with many volunteer activities and projects.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethesda Baptist Church's food bank at 3830 GA Hwy 85, Ellerslie, GA 31807