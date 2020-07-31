1/1
Paul J. Battle
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J.
Battle
September 16, 1960-
July 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Paul J. Battle, 59, received his wings to Heaven on Monday, July 27, at Columbus Hospice. A Private Graveside Service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 1:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Dr. David T Holston, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, will be officiating, please wear mask. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 at the funeral home. Mr. Battle was born September 16, 1960 to Lonie Gordon Battle and the late Johnny Battle, Jr. in Pittsview, AL. Mr. Battle worked for Columbus Consolidated Government as a 'Dial a Ride' Bus Driver. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving mother, Lonie Battle his devoted wife, Rev. Lane Ogletree-Battle; nine children; 12 grandchildren; eight sisters; one brother; seven aunts; two uncles; sister-in-laws; brother-in-laws; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
Betty Talley Laury
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved