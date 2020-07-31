Paul J.
Battle
September 16, 1960-
July 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Paul J. Battle, 59, received his wings to Heaven on Monday, July 27, at Columbus Hospice. A Private Graveside Service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 1:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Dr. David T Holston, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, will be officiating, please wear mask. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 at the funeral home. Mr. Battle was born September 16, 1960 to Lonie Gordon Battle and the late Johnny Battle, Jr. in Pittsview, AL. Mr. Battle worked for Columbus Consolidated Government as a 'Dial a Ride' Bus Driver. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving mother, Lonie Battle his devoted wife, Rev. Lane Ogletree-Battle; nine children; 12 grandchildren; eight sisters; one brother; seven aunts; two uncles; sister-in-laws; brother-in-laws; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com
to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.