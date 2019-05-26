Paul Jacob

Fike, II

May 4, 1939-

May 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Paul Jacob Fike, II, 80, of Columbus, GA passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Fike was born May 4, 1939 in Bucyrus, OH son of the late P.J. Fike and Virginia Cole Fike. He was a graduate of Bluffton College in Bluffton, OH.

Before coming to Columbus in 1973 as director of the YMCA, Mr. Fike had served the YMCA in OH, CA, TX and KS. He later worked in industry and with the St. Francis Foundation and New Horizons Community Service Board.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Keith Metzger.

He is survived by his three children: Val Evans (Derrick) of Roswell, GA, Paul J. Fike (Molly) of Alpharetta, GA and Eric Fike of Columbus, GA; step-children: Steve Currie and Sandra Jones (Steve) all of Columbus, GA; granddaughters: Rachel, Abigail and Caroline Fike of Alpharetta, GA; step-granddaughter: Caitlin Jones of Chelsea, AL; brother: Dennis Fike (Mildred) of Perry, FL; niece: Angela Thompson of Perry, FL; and nephews: Dennis Fike (Stacey) of Perry, FL and Todd Metzger of Massillon, OH.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 26, 2019