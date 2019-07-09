Paul Otto

Aust

March 29, 1964-

July 5, 2019

Columbus, GA- Paul Otto Aust, 55, passed away Friday, July 5th, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital following sudden cardiac arrest.

Visitation will be held at McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus GA, from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on July 11 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Paul was born Easter Sunday, March 29, 1964 and was the first of eight children born to Erwin and Patricia Aust. Paul was always active in school, participating in football, wrestling, track, choir and playing the tenor saxophone in marching and concert band. After graduation from Shenandoah High School, Class of 1982, Paul went on to Iowa State University. There he studied Agricultural Business, joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, enlisted in the Army ROTC program and the Iowa National Guard.

Upon graduation from Iowa State University, Paul received his commission and reported for duty at Fort Benning in Columbus, GA. While at Fort Benning he met the love of his life, Valerie. Soon after they were married, Paul was deployed to Germany for a tour of duty where he and Valerie welcomed their son, Aaron. Upon returning to the U.S., to Bowdon, Georgia; daughter, Alexandra 'Ali' was born. Paul retired from Synovus Bank and Army Reserves as Major in 2006.

While managing the physical limitations from Ataxia, Paul remained active in the American Legion, Sons of American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Disabled American Veterans, Community Warriors, the National Ataxia Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley, and numerous civic and service organizations.

Paul is preceded in death by his grandparents and sister Tiffany. Paul is survived by his wife of 31 years, Valerie and children, Aaron and Ali. He is also survived by parents Ernie and Pat Aust, siblings, Annamarie Wagner (Greg) Mark Aust (Julie), Theresa Simonetti (Marco) Angela Nosworthy (Chris), Michele DeSmet (Chris), John Aust (Julie). Mother in law Jean Daniel (Wesley), sisters in law Renee Roth and Angie Benoit (Steve), and brother in law Dana Sudduth (Amy) along with 34 nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.

Paul's leadership, love, and dedication will be truly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/donate/.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 9, 2019