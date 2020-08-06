Paul ThomasDennisMarch 23, 1938-August 3, 2020Opelika, AL- Paul "Pogey Bait" Dennis was born March 23, 1938 to Ivey W. and Edna Brannon Dennis and went to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 3, 2020. He served four years in the Navy. In 1972, he was hired at the Lee County Alabama Sheriff's Office and retired as Captain after 30 years of service. He graduated from the F.B.I. Academy in Quantico, VA. Captain Dennis had a passion for the Toys for Tots program through the FOP Lodge 21. He was an avid Alabama fan. Roll Tide! His biggest love was his family whom he loved spending time with talking about the good old days.Paul is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elaine Butts. He is survived by his wife of 41 years and the love of his life, Annie Clyde Dennis; his five daughters, Paula Johnston, Barbara (Kris) Webster, Elaina (David) Carrera, Terri (Craig) Meadows and Donna (Brent) Osborn; his six grandchildren; his ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Wayne Dennis and his sister, Jean (Jim) Skinner along with numerous nieces and nephews.The service will be at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. EDT in Phenix City, Alabama and will be officiated by Dr. Mike King. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid-19, the service will be held for family only. CDC recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Opelika of FOP Lodge 21 Toys for Tots Program.The family would like to thank the staff of Synergy Home Care, Kindred Hospice and Phenix City Health Care who loved and cared for Paul during his illness and Piedmont Medical Healthcare workers who cared for him during his hospital stay.