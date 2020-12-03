1/1
Paula Elise Jones
1987 - 2020
{ "" }
November 30, 1987 - November 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Paula Elise Jones, 32, of Columbus, GA died Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence.
Paula was born November 30, 1987 in Columbus, GA to Timothy Ladd Jones and Janine Burgher-Jones. She was agraduate of Vanderbilt University and a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Timothy Ladd Jones.
To cherish her memory she leaves behind her mother, Janine Burgher-Jones of Columbus, GA,sister Kelly Jones, brother Daniel Jones, adored nephew Kingston , Aunts Claudia (Nebraska) Nikki and Leslie (Jamaica). She is already sorely missed by her beloved dog Pete and her cat Leopold. In addition, Paula was blessed to have many caring supportive and loving friends , many almost lifelong.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Hasty officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM at the Funeral Home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and visitation.
The family welcomes any desired gift on Paula's behalf: flowers, a tree, or a donation to Paula's favorite charity, the Salvation Army. But most important are your love and prayers, and knowing you will cherish her memory too.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
DEC
3
Funeral service
04:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
1 entry
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
