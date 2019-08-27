|
Pauline Benefield
Dillard
May 9, 1924-
August 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Pauline Benefield Dillard, 95, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Tommy Henschel officiating. A private interment will be held at Liberty Hill Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service according to the funeral home.
Mrs. Dillard was born May 9, 1924 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late Dan Benefield and Pauline Wood Copland. She attended Wesleyan College and was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Columbus. Mrs. Dillard was a dedicated wife and mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula D. Hecht of Columbus, GA, sons, Warren Bridges Dillard and William "Bill" Starling Dillard both of Columbus, GA, grandson, Jay Benjamin Hecht, IV (Callie Russell Hecht) of Columbus, GA and great-grandsons, Jay Benjamin Hecht, V and Mills Russell Hecht of Columbus, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to your .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019