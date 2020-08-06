Pauline
Blankenship Braun
July 24, 1925-
August 03, 2020
Columbus, GA- Pauline Blankenship Braun, 95, of Columbus, GA died Monday, August 03, 2020 at her home in Columbus, GA, surrounded by her loving family.
A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends Saturday, August 08, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jonathan Badgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Parkhill Cemetery. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Pauline was born July 24, 1925 in Abbeville, AL to the late Harmon Blankenship and Ruby Sarah Murphy Blankenship. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul Allen Braun, infant son, Donald Keith Braun and brother, James Blankenship.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Braun of Columbus, GA, son, Terry Allen Braun (Debora) of Middleburg, FL, sister-in-law, Ann Blankenship of Headland, AL, three grandsons, Joshua Braun, Matthew Braun, Caleb Braun (Michelle), two great-granddaughters, Kaitlin Braun (Michael), Haley Braun, great-grandson, Hunter Braun, and great-great granddaughter Eva Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Morningside Baptist Church at 6065 Morningside Dr, Columbus, GA 31909 or Columbus Hospice at 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com