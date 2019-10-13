Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Beal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline June (Perkins) Beal


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline June (Perkins) Beal Obituary
Pauline June (Perkins)
Beal
June 27, 1930-
September 25, 2019
Sylvan Springs , AL- Pauline (Perkins) Beal, 89, formerly from Columbus, GA died September 25th surrounded by her family. Pauline was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada daughter of the late Harold and Rita Rogers. She spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and raised her children in Columbus, GA. Pauline moved to Nova Scotia and remarried. She was a volunteer at the fire station auxiliary and senior care home. She was preceded in death by her husband retired Sergeant Gordon Beal, son David Perkins and grandson Adam Johnson. Pauline is survived by a sister Jean Waugh (Ed) a cousin Marilyn Parker (Herm) three daughters; Catherine Perkins of Winder, GA, Janice Cullen of Duluth, GA and Karen Perkins of Phenix City, AL and a son Robert Perkins (Sandy) of Sylvan Springs, AL. Four grandchildren; John Cullen, Sara Hauser (Rachel), Staci Johnson and Heather Cullen Dawson (Mike). Two great grandchildren; Clayton Montanez and Tatum Johnson.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.