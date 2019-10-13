|
|
Pauline June (Perkins)
Beal
June 27, 1930-
September 25, 2019
Sylvan Springs , AL- Pauline (Perkins) Beal, 89, formerly from Columbus, GA died September 25th surrounded by her family. Pauline was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada daughter of the late Harold and Rita Rogers. She spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and raised her children in Columbus, GA. Pauline moved to Nova Scotia and remarried. She was a volunteer at the fire station auxiliary and senior care home. She was preceded in death by her husband retired Sergeant Gordon Beal, son David Perkins and grandson Adam Johnson. Pauline is survived by a sister Jean Waugh (Ed) a cousin Marilyn Parker (Herm) three daughters; Catherine Perkins of Winder, GA, Janice Cullen of Duluth, GA and Karen Perkins of Phenix City, AL and a son Robert Perkins (Sandy) of Sylvan Springs, AL. Four grandchildren; John Cullen, Sara Hauser (Rachel), Staci Johnson and Heather Cullen Dawson (Mike). Two great grandchildren; Clayton Montanez and Tatum Johnson.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019