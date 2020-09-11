PaulineMcMurrayJune 30, 1957-September 5, 2020Columbus, GA- Pauline McMurray ,63, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, GA.A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Porterdale Cemetery, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held 1:00-6:00PM.Friday, September 11, 2020.Pauline was born June 30, 1957 in Russell County, AL to the late Lizzie Thomas and the late Bobby Thomas, Sr. She was a graduate of Central High School Phenix City, AL and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Columbus, GA where she served as an Usher.Pauline McMurray was united in holy matrimony with Eddie McMurray, Jr. She was employed as an Executive Assistant with Wingate by Wyndham for ten years. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Londin Oliver and Theresa Thomas.Survivors include her husband, Eddie McMurray, Jr.; children, James McMurray, Antonio Thomas, Eddie McMurray, III, and Monique McMurray; grandchildren, Catorria Collier, and Kennedy Saxton; brothers, Bobby Thomas, Jr., Willie Thomas, Jimmy Thomas, Ray Thomas, and Anthony Thomas; sisters, Carletha Taylor and Tammy Thomas; sister in law, Rosetta McMurray; brother in law, Benjamin McMurray; aunts, Jessie Williams and Maggie Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends.