Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Beulah Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Pauline Parker
Pauline Parker


1941 - 2019
Pauline Parker Obituary
Pauline
Parker
May 2, 1941-
September 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Pauline G. Parker, 78, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 30, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm EST, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Greater Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Chester Medley Hayes, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11-5 pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Parker was born May 2, 1941 in Columbus, GA to the late Homerline Griffin-Green and the late John Green Sr. She was a 1960 graduate of Spencer High School, a member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church, and worked as a private duty nurse with the Nursing Professional Registry of Columbus, GA.
Survivors include her husband, William G. Parker, Sr.; three children, Malinda Johnson (Dwight), William Parker, Jr.(Shequitta), and Renee Parker; five grandchildren, Jamal Johnson, Lisha Lane (Terrence), Jason Johnson (Lakaii), William Parker, III and Gabrielle Parker; six great grandchildren; two brothers, J.C Green and Homer Clyde Green (Virginia) and a host of many other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 5, 2019
