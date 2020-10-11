1/1
Pearlie Mae Glenn
1942 - 2020
Pearlie Mae
Glenn
September 12, 1942-
October 5, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Pearlie Mae Glenn, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, October 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Marlo Thomas, officiating. Visitation was held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Glenn was born September 12, 1942 in Eufaula, AL to the late Authur Person and the late Alice Person. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Pearl Person, Atlanta, GA; four sons, William (Mae) Glenn, Jr., Phenix City, AL, Joseph (Shonda) Glenn, Columbus, GA, Michael Glenn, Phenix City, AL and Bernard (Paula) Glenn, Atlanta, GA; sister, Lenora Person, Phenix City, AL; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
OCT
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
