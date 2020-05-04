Pearline Cox Scrutchins
Pearline Cox
Scrutchins
November 28, 1938-
April 29, 2020
Lawrenceville, GA- Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Pearline Cox Scrutchins will be held at 1PM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA, with Rev. Michael Scott officiating. Public viewing will be today from 3-5 PM at
Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home. She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughters, Marichele Bell, Glasha Scrutchins and Essence Scrutchins; 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA. 30296.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
