Pearllena "Ping"
Clay
March 24, 1929-
December 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Pearllena Clay, 90, of Columbus passed on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Service for Mrs. Clay will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John AME Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, Rev. Richard Allen Washington, Pastor will be officiating. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Public viewing for Mrs. Clay will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, the members of The Links, Incorporated will have a Memorial Service on Sunday from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM and the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc will have an Omega Omega Service from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Pearllena Kennedy Clay was born on March 24, 1929 to the late Clarence and Viola Kennedy in Laurens, South Carolina. She graduated from Thomas Sanders High School and continued her education at Allen University in Columbia, SC where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. Furthering her education, she received a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling and a Specialist in Education Degree from Georgia State University.
Ping, as she was affectionately called, married the late Lt. Col. (Ret) William Perkins, US Army and moved to Nurnberg, Germany where she taught school for three years. After returning to the United States, she taught elementary school for over 30 years until her retirement. She later married Mr. Zettler Cleveland Clay and was married for many years.
Serving her community with pride and dignity, Ping was a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., A Privileged Member of the Columbus, Georgia Chapter of Links, Incorporated, a member of the Sunshine Chapter of Eastern Star in Laurens, SC and a devoted member of St. John A.M.E. Church in Columbus.
Ping was preceded in death by her husband, Zettler Cleveland Clay; three brothers, Henry Kennedy, John C. Kennedy, and James Kennedy.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories one nephew, James Henry Kennedy (Angie) of Mauldin, SC; one niece, Cora Kennedy Brown of Laurens, SC; two grand nieces, Yolanda McKinney(Andre) of Powder Springs, GA and Natricia Hill of Greer, SC; two cousins, Maggie Pitts and Charlie Mae Knight both of Laurens, SC; three great, grand-nephews and one great-grand-niece and a several other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pearllena "Ping" Clay Memorial Scholarship c/o Delta Life Development Foundation, Inc. Post Office Box 12346, Columbus, GA 31917.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 15, 2019