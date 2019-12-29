Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Brinkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Brinkman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Brinkman In Memoriam
In Memoriam
Peggy Joyner Brinkman
28 October 1957-
19 December 2019
Peggy Joyner of Clayton New Mexico, unexpectedly passed away in Amarillo Texas on 19 December 2019. Born in Columbus Georgia, she went to Kendrick High School and on 27 December 1974, married Fred Brinkman. She worked at the local police station followed by Ft. Benning civil service and the Columbus post office. Eventually she decided to become a stay at home mom and spent many hours trying to be the "best mom and grandma she could be". During their many years together, her husband loved and cherished her and now welcomes her to her final rest. She is survived by her two sons, Aaron Brinkman of Bakersville, CA, and Andrew Brinkman, of Wichita Falls, TX her daughter, Amber Brinkman, of Clayton NM, three brothers, Michael Joyner & wife Nancy, Ted Joyner, and Billy Joyner,and her two grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -