In Memoriam
Peggy Joyner Brinkman
28 October 1957-
19 December 2019
Peggy Joyner of Clayton New Mexico, unexpectedly passed away in Amarillo Texas on 19 December 2019. Born in Columbus Georgia, she went to Kendrick High School and on 27 December 1974, married Fred Brinkman. She worked at the local police station followed by Ft. Benning civil service and the Columbus post office. Eventually she decided to become a stay at home mom and spent many hours trying to be the "best mom and grandma she could be". During their many years together, her husband loved and cherished her and now welcomes her to her final rest. She is survived by her two sons, Aaron Brinkman of Bakersville, CA, and Andrew Brinkman, of Wichita Falls, TX her daughter, Amber Brinkman, of Clayton NM, three brothers, Michael Joyner & wife Nancy, Ted Joyner, and Billy Joyner,and her two grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019