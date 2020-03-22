|
|
Peggy Farrar
Seeley
December 23, 1934-
March 18, 2020
Fortson, GA- Peggy Farrar Seeley, age 85, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Peggy was born December 23, 1934 in LaGrange, GA to Clifford and Norine Farrar. She met Edward Seeley, who was attending OCS at Ft. Benning and married him in 1957. They spent several years in his home state of Wisconsin before returning to Columbus with their three children. Peggy began working for the family business, Farrar's TV Sales and Service, which was founded by her father in the early 1960's. She spent nearly 50 years at Farrar's TV until she and the co-owner employees decided to sell the business. Peggy was a country girl and loved animals, especially horses. She had a lifelong passion for riding and raising horses.
She is survived by her children Keith Seeley (Julie), Karen Winkis, Craig Seeley (Tori); her grandchildren Kayleigh Wyckoff and Matthew Winkis; nieces Robin Ankerich and Gay Brownlee and families.
It was Peggy's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Begin Again Farms, Inc of Ellerslie, Ga, an equine rescue facility, or to a worthy .
Peggy will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. A private service will be held graveside.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2020