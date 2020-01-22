|
Peggy
Franklin
August 25, 1941-
January 18, 2020
Smiths Station, Alabama- Peggy Franklin, age 78, resident of Smiths, Alabama, passed away on Saturday January 18, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are scheduled at the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, on Thursday, January 23 at 2:00pm with Reverend Greg Hyche and Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Franklin, daughter of the late Clyde E Tillery and Mildred Ramsey Tillery, was born August 25, 1941 in Phenix City, Alabama. Mrs. Franklin was a lifelong member of Ladonia Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday School for several years. The family remembers her as a lady who always cared about people, her pets, but most of all her family.
Mrs. Franklin is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Franklin of Smiths, Alabama; daughter, Kelli Peters and her husband Ron of Smiths, Alabama; sister, Connie Robinson of Marietta, Georgia; brother, Don Tillery and his wife Martha of Cataula, Georgia; grandchildren, Waverly Peters and Cameron Peters, both of Smiths, Alabama; numerous other relatives and friends.
Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to Ladonia Baptist Church, ATTN: Building Fund, 3789 US Hwy 80 West, Phenix City, Alabama 36867
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020