Cocoa Beach, FL- Peggy went on to be with the Lord on March 6,2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida, while surrounded by family and friends. She was 83 years old. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 3:00PM (EST) in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Mike Turner officiating. Donations may be sent to Cocoa Village Playhouse, 300 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922 or cocoavillageplayhouse.com in her memory.

Born on February 21, 1936 in Hale County, Alabama, Peggy was the first of four children of John W. Tidmore and Mildred Richardson Tidmore. Peggy spent most of her childhood in Phenix City, Alabama, where she enjoyed interacting with her family, attending the nearby Methodist Church and watching her brothers play sports. Unfortunately, at age nine, tragedy struck Peggy and her family when her father died in combat during World War II. This was one of the most pivotal moments in Peggy's life, but she used her Christian faith and strong family ties to guide her through this unhappy time.



Peggy was successful professionally, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in 1958 and Master's Degree in 1962, both from Auburn University. In 1962, Peggy relocated to Florida to pursue a teaching career with the Brevard County School District. While there, Peggy primarily taught gifted children in elementary school and touched the lives of countless children.



Peggy not only prospered in her career at the School District, but she also enjoyed a rewarding personal life. After moving to Florida, Peggy made many lifelong friends and met her husband, Daniel Duffy, an engineer for the space program at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Married more than fifty years, Peggy and Dan eventually settled in Cocoa, Florida, and had three daughters and eight grandchildren. Peggy was dedicated to her family, and always sacrificed her own interests to advance those of her husband and children. At age 62, Peggy retired to spend more time with her family and friends and to enjoy her interests which included reading, playing bridge, watching sports and old movies, and going to live performances at the King Center and Cocoa Village Playhouse.

Throughout her life, Peggy was probably best known for her impact on those close to her and her long-lasting friendships. It was impossible to spend any time with Peggy and not admire her upstanding morals, clever humor, uncommon loyalty and kindness to others. To those who knew her, Peggy was the perfect embodiment of beauty, character and elegance during her more than eighty years of life.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Daniel Duffy, Cocoa, FL; three daughters: Danna McDaniel, Melbourne, Florida; Catherine Kernek, Pearland, Texas; and Patricia Duffy, Gainesville, Florida sister Gloria Johnson, Conyers, Georgia; brother Jerry Tidmore, Coker, AL; and eight grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Tidmore.

