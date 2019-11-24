|
|
Peter "Pete" Lawrence
Knight
April 8, 1941-
November 22, 2019
Cataula, GA- Peter "Pete" Lawrence Knight, 78, of Cataula, GA died Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Mickey Adams officiating. Family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Knight was born April 8, 1941 in Exeter New Hampshire, son of the late Lawrence Edward Knight and Helena Manix Knight. Mr. Knight retired after 25 years of working as a firefighter for the Columbus Fire Department. He was a Sergeant at Station 6 assigned to the Snorkle Truck and the former president of The Firefighter's Association. He was also a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife Mary Joan Knight.
Survivors include his son, Patrick Knight (Michelle) of Cataula, GA, grandchildren, Amber Knight and Brandon Knight, brother-in-law, Arnie Hays Jr. (Earlyn), sister-in-law, Betty Hays, and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital at .
Those who wish to may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019