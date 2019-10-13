|
|
Phil Badcock, passed away in his hometown of Seaton, Devon, UK on September 16, 2019. Burial service occurred on October 1st in England. Local visitation will be held at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Chris Badcock in Columbus, GA on Tuesday, October 15th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Phil was born in Seaton on October 24, 1938 to William Badcock and Beryl Deacon Badcock. He attended The West Buckland Boarding School in Devon where he won numerous athletic awards including a prestigious Scholar Athlete award in his final year. He graduated from The University of Hull in Northern England with an English degree in 1960. In his final year there, he met his wife Margaret, who was studying abroad from America. In 1961 he moved to Columbus, GA where they were married and raised a family of three boys.
Phil taught English for a year at Baker High School in Columbus before joining Tom's Foods, Inc. , where he enjoyed a stellar career. He served as Director of HR and Distributor Relations before retiring in 1989 as Executive Vice President. He was very active in the Columbus Community serving on the Chamber Board, Urban League Board, Rotary Club and various other community organizations. He was a member of the Country Club of Columbus where he enjoyed playing tennis with his regular group for many years. After retirement, Phil returned to England to care for his elderly mother. In England he was a partner and pioneer in the bottled water business for several years, and was active in the Seaton community and the Rotary Club.
Phil loved to swim in the sea, and spent as many days as possible on Seaton Beach. He enjoyed traveling all over the world, and especially back to America to visit his children. He also loved meeting people and always enjoyed a good cigar.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Capt. Paul Badcock, and Peter Badcock all of England, and his first wife Margaret Mayher Badcock of America. He is survived by his 3 children: Philip A. Badcock and his wife Jennifer, W. Scott Badcock, and Chris I. Badcock and his wife Tonya; six grandchildren, Will Badcock (Caroline), Hendley Badcock, Samantha Rhodes (Carl), Katie Badcock, Emily Badcock, and Christopher Badcock; and twin great grandsons Carl Rhodes, III and W. Scott Rhodes, and his former wife, Tasca Hagler, all of Columbus, GA. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Check House in Seaton, England for taking such good care of Phil.
In lieu of flowers, donations if desired may be made to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019