SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Resources
Phillip Anthony Chester Obituary
Phillip Anthony
Chester
December 28, 1974-
April 29, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Phillip Anthony Chester, 44, of Columbus. Georgia passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 3, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 2, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Phillip was born December 28, 1974 in Columbus, Georgia. He was a 1993 graduate of Columbus High School and attended Columbus Technical College. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Chester.
Survivors include: his devoted father, Donald (Elaine) Chester; two sisters, Candice Williford and Tiffany Parrish; aunts, Sherry Clarke, Debroah Morgan, Lillie Gandy, Mary B. (Paul) Payton, Shirley McKnight, Jean (Larry) Townsend, Jacqueline Chester, and Ruth Mary (Bruce) Jones; uncles, Erving Miles, Kenneth McKnight, Michael (Marvietta) McKnight; a great aunt, Annie Epps and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2019
