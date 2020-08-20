1/1
Phillip Eggert
1960 - 2020
Phillip
Eggert
July 22nd, 1960-
August 17th, 2020
Columbus, GA- It is with great sadness to announce Phillip E. Eggert, went to be with The Lord Savior on August 17, 2020.
He is predeceased by his father, Jerome Eggert and by his mother, Mae Eggert. He is survived by his two children Tyler E. Eggert and Amanda L. Eggert, and sister Cheryl Turner.
Phillip spent many years in the Restaurant business where he met many wonderful people. He went into car sales a few years ago, and was currently employed by Headquarters Nissan, in which, also met fine people in this business. He was a member at Cascade Hills church for many of years. The sparkle in his eyes was his two children. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by many!
A Funeral Service in memory of Phillip will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 4:00 pm, at
McMullen Funeral Home. 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907
In lieu of flowers please donate to American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
04:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
