Phillip H.
Whitaker
June 5,1988-
March 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Phillip Whitaker passed March 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 9980 GA HWY 219, Hamilton, GA with Elder Timothy Maddox officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be today, Friday April 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Whitaker was born June 5, 1988 in Columbus, GA. to Harry Shealy and the late Sybrenna Whitaker. He attended school in the Muscogee County School System. Mr. Whitaker enjoyed cooking out and spending time with family and friends, especially his daughter. He was proceeded by his mother; maternal grandparents, Robert and Emma Whitaker, Sr; and his uncle, Robert Whitaker, Jr. Mr. Whitaker leaves to cherish his memories, his father, Harry Shealy; his daughters, Sybrenna Whitaker and Sa'Nobia Short; his goddaughter, A'Shawna Frazier; his paternal grandparents, Bishop and Elizabeth Shealy; his brother, Preston Whitaker; his special beloved friend; Tiffani Short; aunts, uncles and a host of special cousins and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762)524-7709.
