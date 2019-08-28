Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
Phyllis I. Wahlert


1940 - 2019
Phyllis I. Wahlert Obituary
Phyllis I.
Wahlert
May 13, 1940-
August 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Phyllis I. Wahlert, 79, of Columbus, GA died Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Tommy Henschel officiating.
Mrs. Wahlert was born May 13, 1940 in Herington, KS daughter of the late Thomas W. Combs and Johnny Mae Mullens Combs. She was a homemaker and a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michele Wahlert.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard Wahlert, Sr. of Columbus, GA, children, Richard E. Wahlert, Jr. (Mary) of Waverly Hall, GA, Lester T. Wahlert (Darlene) of Waverly Hall, GA, Lynda Whatley of Columbus, GA, Thomas W. Wahlert of Columbus, GA and Susan L. Dupont (Paul) of Fortson, GA, brother, Thomas Combs of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Christy Childs, Melanie Miller, Ricky Wahlert, Tommy Wahlert, Amanda Amberson, Emily Wahlert, Michael Wahlert, Lauren Hudson, Tres Whatley and Chloe Whatley, and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the 211 12th St. #711 Columbus, GA 31901.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
