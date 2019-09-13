|
|
Polin G.
Johnson
May 16,1960-
September 4, 2019
Mauk, GA- Polin Gail Johnson, 59 of Mauk, Georgia passed Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC Chapel, 1605 3rd Avenue, Cols., with Rev. Cleave Cannon officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be today, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson was born May 16, 1960 in Hurtsboro, Alabama daughter of the late Arthur and Leavornia Neal McFarland. She was a CNA working many years at Muscogee Manor Nursing Home, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Johnson Leaves to cherish her beautiful memories here husband, David Jerome Johnson, Mauk, GA; sons, Terry Lamont Johnson, Carlos(Ashley) McFarland, Teddy(Tiffany)Johnson and David(Meke)Johnson, Jr.; brother, Donnell(Mary)McFarland; sister, Melissa Ann McFarland; 10 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019