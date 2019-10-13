|
|
Polly K.
Hicks
June 3, 1938-
October 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Polly K. Hicks entered into eternal rest Wednesday at her home. She was 81 years old.
A native of Guerryton, AL., and the daughter of the late Cornelius and Nellie Howard Kendrick, Mrs. Hicks attended William H. Spencer High School. She and her late husband of 50 years, Artiste L. Hicks, Sr., a career military man, traveled extensively in the United States and abroad. She retired from the Muscogee County School District Nutritional Program after 27 years of service, her last tenure being at South Columbus Elementary School. A very devout member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, she was active as an Adult Choir member, served as the Junior Choir Supervisor and was active in the Sunday School Ministry. Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa Lee Harris.
Survivors include her loving children, Artis L. Hicks, Jr.(Debroah), Cynthia Hicks, Alton D. Hicks(Teresa) and Cornelius H. Hicks(Monica); twenty grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; a brother, William Kendrick; three sisters, Jennie James, Alice Morris and Inell Hubbard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Hicks will be laid to rest at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, Georgia on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 during a One O'clock P.M. Graveside Celebration. Pastor Benjamin F. McGruder will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a family hour from 5 til 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the staff of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019