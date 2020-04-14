|
|
Prince Arnell
James
September 27, 1963-
April 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Prince James, 56, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A private burial will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020. There will be no public visitation. A formal memorial service will be conducted at a later date according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. James was born September 27, 1963 in Russell County, AL to the late Bishop Prince James and Evangelist Izola Edmonds James. He was a former member of Bethlehem Healing Temple, worked at Southern Phenix Textile Mill for many years and retired from Piggly Wiggly in Phenix City, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memory five brothers, Darrell V. (Samantha) James, Rodney V. James and Michael L. (Felicia) James, Ronald V. James, Israel Lyn (Leslie) James; four sisters, Princess Anita (Wayne) Black, Jennifer J. James, and Latasha Renee (Edward) Carter, Denita Vanessa (Twan) Murphy; 11 nieces and nine nephews; four uncles; four uncles, ten aunts including Mary Edmonds, his second mother and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuenralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2020