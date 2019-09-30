Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Princess Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Princess Qu'Niya Johnson


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Princess Qu'Niya Johnson Obituary
Princess Qu'Niya
Johnson
March 10, 2019-
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Princess Qu'Niya Johnson, 6 months, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be 11:00 am EST, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST.
Qu'Niya Johnson was born March 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA to Ossie Lee Johnson. Survivors include her mother, Ossie Lee Johnson; brother, Ace Harris; grandparents, Joe (Claudette) Johnson and Christine Deymonaz; God parents, Ebony James and Brianna Tolbert; special aunt Lillie Spivey and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Princess's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now