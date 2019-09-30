|
Princess Qu'Niya
Johnson
March 10, 2019-
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Princess Qu'Niya Johnson, 6 months, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be 11:00 am EST, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST.
Qu'Niya Johnson was born March 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA to Ossie Lee Johnson. Survivors include her mother, Ossie Lee Johnson; brother, Ace Harris; grandparents, Joe (Claudette) Johnson and Christine Deymonaz; God parents, Ebony James and Brianna Tolbert; special aunt Lillie Spivey and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019