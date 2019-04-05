|
|
Queen L.
Perry
June 30, 1935-
March 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Sis. Queen L. Perry, 83, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Frederick Miller, pastor and Rev. Sunita Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST with a family hour from 5-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Sis. Perry was born June 30, 1935 in Russell County, AL to the late Rev. Silver Battle, Sr. and the late Louizer Goode Battle. She was a member of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church and retired from Bibb Manufacturing Company, Columbus, GA.
Survivors include two sons, Robert (Mary) Perry of Pittsview, AL and Rickey (Cynthia) Perry of Fayetteville, NC; two daughters, Shirley (Sanford) Williams of Phenix City, AL and Pastor Sunita (Albert) Williams of Pittsview, AL; one sister, Essie B. Barnes of Pittsview, AL; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019