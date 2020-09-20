Quennie E.
Pearson
April 4, 1943-
September 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Quennie E. Pearson, 77, of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Columbus.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel, 836 5th Ave. ( John L. Sconiers Way), Columbus. Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr, Pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church will officiate.
Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, according to Sconiers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pearson was born April 18, 1943 in Phenix City, Alabama. She was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church and its gospel choir.
Survivors include: one son, Alfred Pearson Jr and two daughters, Theresa (Joseph) Hood and Gwendolyn Pearson; a brother, Clemmie Lee Wyatt; two sisters, Garden (Williams) Lee and Lillie Wyatt;
