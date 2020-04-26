|
|
Quincy L.
Atkins
April 17, 2000-
April 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Quincy La'Savion Atkins passed away Saturday in Columbus at 20 years of age.
The beloved son of Ms. Felicia A. Atkins (Nive) of Columbus, OH and the late Kenny Atkins, Quincy was born in Columbus, GA and attended the William H. Spencer High School. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and had been employed at Kia Auto Manufacturing Plant. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by a loving and devoted grandfather, Mr. Lonnie Atkins.
Survivors, other than his mother, include: a sister, Rickele James; his girlfriend and her daughter, Jasmine Cullum and Aa'liyah; his grandparents, Mrs. Doreather Atkins, Mrs. Elanda Hunt and Mr. Negale Jackson; aunts and uncles, Natisha Jackson, Nell Jackson, Brenda Elewlike, Ruby Nunn, Ronald James, Ronnie Atkins and Darren Atkins; a host of loving cousins to include Kaleb Armour, JJ Raybon, Mecciah Raybon and Carl Raybon, other relatives and friends.
There will be a Private Homegoing Celebration. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020