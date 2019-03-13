Rachel A.

Jones

August 13, 1937-

March 11, 2019

Columbus, GA- Rachel A. Jones, age 81, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Monday March 11, 2019. She was born August 13, 1937. Ms. Rachel graduated from Greenville High School. She was a Seamstress by trade, and Homemaker to her late career Army husband and family. Rachel loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed playing the organ and Bingo and was an avid reader who loved the bible and history. Mrs. Jones taught her children by example to have unconditional love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered for putting others first. Rachel will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jones. She is survived by; daughters, Cindy Cronin and Gina Dudley (Lamar); grandchildren, Anna Hoek, Jonathan Cronin(Fiancé Jessica Amor) and Amanda McRae (Patrick);great grandchildren, Landon and Lucus McRae, Miya Lynch and Mallory Acker; brothers, Bob Ainsworth and Ellis Ainsworth; sisters, Bertie Mae Herring, Lonie Ranels, Lerlie Seal, Daisy Jackson and Minnie Lee; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

A visitation for Rachel will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia. A Celebration of Rachel's Life will follow at 11:00 AM, in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. A burial will occur at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery, Fort Benning, Georgia. Reverend Bud Rupel and Reverend Paul Thomas will officiate.

