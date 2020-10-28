1/1
Rachel I. Douglas
Rachel I.
Douglas
April 6, 1943-
October 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Rachel Inez Bradley Douglas transitioned home peacefully Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 77 years of age.
The daughter of the late Allen and Arzella Richardson Bradley, Mrs. Douglas was born in Moss Point, MS. She relocated to the Columbus area 45 years ago, joining the membership of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed at the Ft. Benning Dining Facility as a chef for ten years and West Central Georgia Regional Hospital as a chef for over 15 years, and was a member of the Ladies Birthday Club. She was preceded in death in 2002 by her husband, MSG Gerald A. Douglas, Sr., a son, Timothy B. Douglas, and six siblings, Willie Bradley, Fletcher Bradley, William Bradley, Ruth Howard, Alice Richardson and Betty Jean McCon.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: four beloved children, Gerald A. Douglas, Jr., Derek L. Douglas (Monica), Carmen V. Douglas and Josef G. Douglas (Tanya); 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and freinds.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Douglas will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at Main Post Cemetery in Ft. Benning, GA. Rev. J.H. Flakes, III will officiate. The visitation will be Thursday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be rendered at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
