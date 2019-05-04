Home

BATTLE-BATTLE FUNERAL HOME - PHENIX CITY
434 SOUTH SEALE ROAD
Phenix City, AL 36869
(334) 298-8951
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Battle & Battle Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Colbert AME Church Seale
Rachel Lee France Obituary
Mrs. Rachel Lee
France
May 29, 1963-
April 26, 2019
Columbus , Ga- Funeral services for Mrs. Rachel Lee France will be 3:30pm EDT Sunday May 5, 2019 at Colbert AME Church Seale, Al. Pastor Willie J. Harley Officiating. Visitation is 3-7pm Today at Battle & Battle Funeral Home.
Rachel Lee France was born May 29, 1963 to the late Annie Bell Striblen. She departed this life on April 26, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. She was employed with Muscogee County School District until her health failed her. She joined Colbert AME Church at an early age.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Mack Striblen, Randolph Striblen, Eric Higgins (Johnette), Michael Striblen (her twin brother); and her sister Erica Striblen.
Rachel leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Cleveland Toney Jr. of Columbus, Georgia and Jeffery Hughley of Athens, Georgia; two daughters, LaShandra Toney of Columbus, Georgia and Kimberly Vann of Atlanta, Georgia; one goddaughter Latoya Wright of Columbus, Georgia; one devoted nephew Rankheem Striblen; an aunt Ola Fortson of Hatchechubbee, Alabama; one devoted nephew Rankheem Striblen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2019
