Ralph E. Allen Jr.
Ralph E.
Allen, Jr.
January 10, 1971-
July 28, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Mr. Ralph E. Allen, Jr. "Boot", 49, of Ellerslie, GA passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, August 6, 2020 with Minister Rodregus Hood, officiating. Visitation is Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Allen was born January 10, 1971 in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Emily McGhee Allen and the late Ralph E. Allen, Sr. He was a graduate of Baker High School; retired from the US Army and was employed at Tiya as a contractor.
His survivors include his wife, Charnique Allen, nine children, Sylvon Ashmore (Airaten), Raquel Jefferson, Chartavshia Leonard, Ralph Allen, III, Ja'Bril Leonard, Mahogany Allen, Heaven Allen, Cameron Allen and Miracle Allen; five siblings, Monica Cook, Jan McGhee, LaFrance McGhee, Ronda Allen and Roslyn Allen; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
