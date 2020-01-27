|
Ramona
Amerson
November 20, 1929-
January 24, 2020
Brunswick, Georgia- Ramona Chaney Amerson 90 passed away on January 24, 2020 at The Senior Care Center in Brunswick GA after a long illness. Ramona was born on November 20, 1929 to James Albert Chaney and Pearl Marsh Chaney.
While Ramona lived in Columbus Georgia, she worked at St Francis Hospital as a nurse before retiring and becoming a resident at Senior Care Center in Brunswick Georgia. She brought her caring loving spirit with her as she made many more lasting friendships in her 8 years there. Ramona loved her beloved guitar as she sang and played for years to her many friends and acquaintances along the way. Her love for animals and others less fortunate than her were always noticed by her gentle and caring spirit.
Survivors include her son James Amerson of Gainesville Fl, Her brother James Bob Chaney and his wife Boni Ray Chaney of St Simons Island Ga.
A special Thank You to Dr. William Grubb, Heartland Hospice and the many caregivers at The Senior Care Center where she was loved and cherished by all. She will be missed. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 27, 2020