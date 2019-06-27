Randall

Perry

May 30, 1930-

June 20, 2019

Columbus, GA- Staff Sergeant Retired Randall Perry transitioned home Thursday at his residence at the age of 89.

The son of the late Clarence and Ellen J. Harris Perry, Staff Sergeant Perry was born in Frederica, DE. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of 20 years, having served during the Vietnam Conflict, and was also retired from Dolly Madison after 30 years of service. He was of Baptist faith and was a member of the Engineers Corp. and was a Prince Hall Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Lula Mae Cook Perry, and six siblings, Harold Perry, James Perry, Edna Dickerson, Lula M. Russ, Florence Perry and Elva Mosley.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his daughters, Vickie Perry, Mary Ellison (Tyrone) and Gloria Goodman (Frank); eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; a brother, Isaac Perry (Yvonne); a host of other loving family members and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Staff Sergeant Perry will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12 noon at the Progressive Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Main Post Cemetery. Pastor James Daniels will officiate. Full Military Honors will be accorded. Visitation is Today, 1 til 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.