Randolph Benjamin
Blaylock
November 15, 1942-
June 21, 2019
Albany, GA- SFC (Ret) Randolph Benjamin Blaylock, 77, of Columbus passed on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral service for SFC (Ret) Blaylock will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Locust Hill Baptist Church, 8300 Warm Springs Rd, Midland, GA 31820, Pastor Willie Williams, Host Pastor and Rev. Dr. Ralph Huling, officiating. Interment will be held in Ft. Benning Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Family viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM and the family will receive friends at 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
SFC (Ret) Randolph Benjamin Blaylock was born on November 15, 1942 in Albany, GA to the late Odolph Blaylock and Jamesena Blaylock. Randolph proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Those remaining and feeling a definite loss include one son, Ryan Keith Blaylock, Columbus; six sisters, Olivia Lee (Raymond), Burtonsville, MD, Gloria Blaylock and Geralyn Blaylock-Few both of Albany, Joan Sylvester, Decatur, GA, Wanda Blaylock-Martin, Lithonia, GA and Debra Blaylock-Hill, Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Gregory Blaylock (Yumi), Kawgoe, Saitama, Japan and James (Willa) Blaylock, Stone Mountain, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 26, 2019