Randolph "Ran"
Colquitt
December 6, 1956-
July 5, 2019
Valley, AL- Mr. Randolph Colquitt, 62, of Valley, AL passed Friday, July 5, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Motts Church of Christ, Motts, AL with Bro. McArthur Cooper, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Colquitt was born December 6, 1956 to the late Edward Colquitt and the late Dasie Colquitt. He was a member of Motts Church of Christ and worked in the Pulwood industry.
Survivors include his fiancée, Octavia Michelle Warren; his children, Cameka Trammell (Benti), Khrischinda Clark Averett and Anthony Colquitt; adopted children, Antinorio, Natario, Kenorio (Quinetta), and Yashameka (Octavius; his siblings, Nacoal Brooks (Donzell), Glenda Franklin, James Colquitt (Earnestine), Edward Colquitt, Jr. (Joanne) and Terrance Frazier; foster brothers, Terry Lowe and Adrian Lowe; eleven grandchildren; two special uncles, Tanzie "Bruce" Peterson and Frank Peterson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019