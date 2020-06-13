Randolph "Randy" Neal

Wright

November 20, 1949-

May 25, 2020

Jacksonville, FL- Randolph ("Randy") Neal Wright, 70, of Jacksonville, Florida, died unexpectedly Monday, May 25th, 2020.

Mr. Wright was born November 20th, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia, to the late Neal Arista Wright and the late Mildred (Mimi) Hardman Wright.

He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from The University of Georgia in 1971. He was a member of the SAE fraternity and was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved football and watching the Bulldogs play on Saturdays.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hartsfield; daughters, Lindsay Demboski and Ashlee Wright; son, Chris Wright; grandchildren, Taylor, Peyton, and Sofia; nephew, Neal Howard, and niece, Lisa Howard Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal A. Wright and Mildred Hardman Wright and sister, Patricia Carole Wright.

A gravesite service will be held at 11:00am June 15th at Park Hill Cemetery: 4161 Macon Road in Columbus, Georgia.





