Randolph Neal "Randy" Wright
Randolph "Randy" Neal
Wright
November 20, 1949-
May 25, 2020
Jacksonville, FL- Randolph ("Randy") Neal Wright, 70, of Jacksonville, Florida, died unexpectedly Monday, May 25th, 2020.
Mr. Wright was born November 20th, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia, to the late Neal Arista Wright and the late Mildred (Mimi) Hardman Wright.
He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from The University of Georgia in 1971. He was a member of the SAE fraternity and was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved football and watching the Bulldogs play on Saturdays.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hartsfield; daughters, Lindsay Demboski and Ashlee Wright; son, Chris Wright; grandchildren, Taylor, Peyton, and Sofia; nephew, Neal Howard, and niece, Lisa Howard Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal A. Wright and Mildred Hardman Wright and sister, Patricia Carole Wright.
A gravesite service will be held at 11:00am June 15th at Park Hill Cemetery: 4161 Macon Road in Columbus, Georgia.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Park Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Randys passing. Ive known him since Middle School. We were classmates and also in High School. Prayers and thoughts for you and your family. God Bless.
Karen Funderburke Cortes
Classmate
