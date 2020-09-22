1/
Randy M. Wangle
1967 - 2020
Salem, AL- Randy M. Wangle, 53, of Salem, AL died Sunday September 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the funeral home in Phenix City, AL.
Randy was born February 14, 1967 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Ronald Wangle and Christine Winget Wangle. He was employed by Hanwha as the Maintenance Manager. Randy won the Hanwha global award for excellence in both 2018 and 2019 and had the opportunity to travel to South Korea to the world headquarters to accept the award in 2019. He enjoyed being outdoors, both hunting and fishing. Randy loved Alabama football but above all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gina Vance Wangle of Salem, AL; one brother, Sandy Wangle of Phenix City, AL; a nephew, whom he helped raise, Kenneth Hill of Guntersville, AL; several other nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital online at www.st.jude.org .
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
