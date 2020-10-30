1/1
Raune Roberts
1979 - 2020
Raune
Roberts
June 14, 1979-
October 22, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Raune Roberts, 41, affectionately known as "Fat Daddy," of Columbus, passed Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services followed by cremation will be held 11AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way. Associate Minister Jack Banks of Sprit Filled Ministries will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 PM to 5 PM at the funeral home. Raune was born in Columbus, son of the late Helen Menefee Roberts. He was a member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church. His survivors include: one daughter, Kaylen Green; his loving twin sister, Donielle Roberts; one brother, Yusef Roberts and a devoted best friend, Jonathan Banks. Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
