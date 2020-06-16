Ray
Chambless
March 14, 1926-
June 4, 2020
Kingsland, GA-
Ray Chambless, age 94, of Kingsland, Georgia, died peacefully on Thursday June 4, 2020 at his resident. Ray was born March 14. 1926 in Nauvoo, Alabama to the late Nolen and Irene Carroll Chambless. Ray served our country during WW2 with the 70th infantry division, 275th regiment. He was a proud "Trailblazer". After his return home from Europe he married his wife of 64 years, Kate Banks Chambless. He was later recalled by the army during the Korean War, where he spent his time in service at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC.
Upon his completion of military service, Ray & his bride, Kate, settled in Columbus, GA. He went to work cutting hair with his father-in-law, Vester Banks, at Banks Barber Shop. He later purchased the barber shop and it became Chambless Barber Shop. He retired after 48 years although he worked for many more years part time at various local shops.
Ray was a loving, giving man who enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, he was a scout leader for his grandson's Boy Scouts troop, assisted serving Wednesday night supper at Rose Hill Methodist Church of which he was a member, and made weekly visits to Muscogee Manor to bring sunshine to the residents there. After the death of his wife, he moved to St Mary's, GA to be closer to his daughter.
Ray's infectious smile and "never meet a stranger" attitude made him many friends throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to Ray's parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Gene, George, and Tommy Chambless and sister Helen Woodley, all of Jasper, AL.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Philip Chambless of Dyer, Nevada and daughter, Carol Swift of Kingsland, Ga. Grandsons, Joshua (Kelly) Swift of Eagle, Idaho and Clark Swift of Lexington, SC. Great Granddaughters, Addison and Lucy Swift of Eagle, Idaho and Chloe Swift of Lexington, SC.
Inurnment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia. Date and time to be determined.
Family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions made to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Chambless family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia.
Chambless
March 14, 1926-
June 4, 2020
Kingsland, GA-
Ray Chambless, age 94, of Kingsland, Georgia, died peacefully on Thursday June 4, 2020 at his resident. Ray was born March 14. 1926 in Nauvoo, Alabama to the late Nolen and Irene Carroll Chambless. Ray served our country during WW2 with the 70th infantry division, 275th regiment. He was a proud "Trailblazer". After his return home from Europe he married his wife of 64 years, Kate Banks Chambless. He was later recalled by the army during the Korean War, where he spent his time in service at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC.
Upon his completion of military service, Ray & his bride, Kate, settled in Columbus, GA. He went to work cutting hair with his father-in-law, Vester Banks, at Banks Barber Shop. He later purchased the barber shop and it became Chambless Barber Shop. He retired after 48 years although he worked for many more years part time at various local shops.
Ray was a loving, giving man who enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, he was a scout leader for his grandson's Boy Scouts troop, assisted serving Wednesday night supper at Rose Hill Methodist Church of which he was a member, and made weekly visits to Muscogee Manor to bring sunshine to the residents there. After the death of his wife, he moved to St Mary's, GA to be closer to his daughter.
Ray's infectious smile and "never meet a stranger" attitude made him many friends throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to Ray's parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Gene, George, and Tommy Chambless and sister Helen Woodley, all of Jasper, AL.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Philip Chambless of Dyer, Nevada and daughter, Carol Swift of Kingsland, Ga. Grandsons, Joshua (Kelly) Swift of Eagle, Idaho and Clark Swift of Lexington, SC. Great Granddaughters, Addison and Lucy Swift of Eagle, Idaho and Chloe Swift of Lexington, SC.
Inurnment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia. Date and time to be determined.
Family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions made to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Chambless family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.