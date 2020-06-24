Raymechia M.
Smith
October 2, 1953-
June 21, 2020
Midland, GA- Mrs. Raymechia M. Smith transitioned home Sunday at her residence. She was 66 years of age.
The daughter of Mrs. Malzie Merritt Robinson and the late Mr. Raymond Robinson, Sr., Mrs. Smith was born in Marianna, FL and was a 1970 graduate of Baker High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Science, Masters and Specialist degrees from Columbus State University. She was employed as an educator with Muscogee County School for over 32 years, her final tenure was at Rosehill Alternative School. She was a member of Spirit Filled Ministries, and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was also a member of the Page Educators Association. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Frank Smith.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Jerry Jivens; two daughters, Veronica M. Dillard (Tyrone) and Andrea Colton (Pierce); four grandchildren, Tyra Dillard, Trenton Dillard, Aubrey Colton and Austen Colton; three brothers, John Robinson (Charlene), Raymond Robinson, Jr. (Phyllis), Aaron Robinson; four sisters, Rose Codling, Vera Hood, Angela Paul (James) and Leatta Phillips (Gerard); her best friend and caregiver, Susan Smith; a host of nieces, nieces, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Smith will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Graveside at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Baker will officiate. Visitation is Thursday, 2 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com. In Lieu of floral contributions, the family ask that donation be made in her memory to Breast Cancer Research.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.