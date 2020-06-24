Raymechia M. Smith
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymechia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymechia M.
Smith
October 2, 1953-
June 21, 2020
Midland, GA- Mrs. Raymechia M. Smith transitioned home Sunday at her residence. She was 66 years of age.
The daughter of Mrs. Malzie Merritt Robinson and the late Mr. Raymond Robinson, Sr., Mrs. Smith was born in Marianna, FL and was a 1970 graduate of Baker High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Science, Masters and Specialist degrees from Columbus State University. She was employed as an educator with Muscogee County School for over 32 years, her final tenure was at Rosehill Alternative School. She was a member of Spirit Filled Ministries, and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was also a member of the Page Educators Association. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Frank Smith.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Jerry Jivens; two daughters, Veronica M. Dillard (Tyrone) and Andrea Colton (Pierce); four grandchildren, Tyra Dillard, Trenton Dillard, Aubrey Colton and Austen Colton; three brothers, John Robinson (Charlene), Raymond Robinson, Jr. (Phyllis), Aaron Robinson; four sisters, Rose Codling, Vera Hood, Angela Paul (James) and Leatta Phillips (Gerard); her best friend and caregiver, Susan Smith; a host of nieces, nieces, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Smith will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Graveside at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Baker will officiate. Visitation is Thursday, 2 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com. In Lieu of floral contributions, the family ask that donation be made in her memory to Breast Cancer Research.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved