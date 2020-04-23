|
Raymond Earl
Mobley
November 29, 1931-
April 20, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Raymond Earl Mobley, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 88.
A service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, April 24, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory for the family with Dr. Jimmy Elder from First Baptist Church and Rev. Matt Stephens from Mt. Zion "The Fort" officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, Columbus.
Raymond, lovingly called "Ray," was born on November 29, 1931 in Chipley, Georgia to Daisy Maggie Prophitt and Grady Mobley. As a boy he loved to shoot marbles and basketballs. He played basketball for Baker High and was a member of the 1950 All Bi-City Team. He attended Auburn University. He sold shoes at the Cannon Shoe Store, worked for The Rothschild Company, and was the director of the 29th Street Gym for the Columbus Rec Department before starting his legacy career as an insurance agent with State Farm. He has been a dedicated agent for State Farm since May 1, 1956. Sandra Brooks and Myra Mills have served as his loyal staff. He had been an agent for just shy of 64 years.
In 1948, at the age of 16, he met the love of his life, Ann Wright, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he was a lifetime member. They eloped on March 1, 1953 to Phenix City, Alabama and were inseparable for over 67 years. He was co-owner of King Lube, the first lube business in Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama, with lifelong friends Merritt Clements and Bobby Clark. He served as the President of the American Little League and was instrumental in obtaining the property on Double Churches Road where American Little League resides today. He was president of the PTA at Double Churches Elementary, where he, his wife and his children attended as students. He was an avid golfer, having shot 8 holes-in-one in his illustrious golfing career, and a charter member of the Green Island Country Club. He loved his "Big Group." He loved his friends and family. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, doting grandad and great granddad. He would answer to Ray, Raymond, Dad, Pops, Grandaddy, Gramps, Bubba and Uncle Bud. He loved being outdoors and loved to be on the go. Quick, last-minute trips were his favorite, and Mom always had to be prepared. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sara Stewart, and brother Robert Lee Mobley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ann Wright Mobley of Columbus, GA; children, Ray Mobley, Jr. (Leesa) of Columbus, GA, David Mobley (Christy) of Jacksonville, FL, Kathryn Mobley Young (Billy) of Columbus, GA, and Carol Mobley Kirven (Hal) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Wes Mobley (Jen) of Columbus, GA, Lane Bethay (Jack) of Mountain Brook, AL, David Mobley, Jr. (Whitney) of Jackson, TN, Aaron Mobley (Jamie) of Jacksonville, FL, Katy Wildes (Paul) of Atlanta, GA, Taylor Colwell (Joseph) of Columbus, GA, and Maggie Clark of Columbus, GA; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Jack Mobley (Donna) of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
Thank you to Dr. Matt Stewart for taking care of Dad not once but twice. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Piedmont North and the compassionate staff at Columbus Hospice. Thank you to caregivers Shuron Drew and Sharon Jones. We have been blessed beyond measure.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020