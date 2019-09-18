|
|
Raymond J.
Calvez
February 15, 1930-
September 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Raymond Joseph Calvez, age 89, of Columbus, GA passed away on September 15, 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September, 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Raymond was born on February 15, 1930, in New York, New York; the son of Yves Calvez and Josephe Cozic Calvez. He attended elementary and high school in Brittany, France. At the age of 21, Raymond joined the United States Army and started Basic at Indiantown Gap and then attended Jump School at Fort Benning, Jumpmaster school at Fort Bragg, and CW Morse Code school at Fort Jackson. Raymond served two tours in Vietnam, he was a member of Marksmanship Unit for 15 years and retired from the military at Fort Benning in 1975. During this time, he met and married Ludmilla Soeder on October 27, 1962.
Raymond started shooting while in the 508th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. He went on to shoot for the 101st Airborne Division. In 1959 he was assigned to the "All Army" Rifle Team of Fort Benning. Primarily he shot Service rifles and bolt gun across the National Match Course. He was a "Distinguished Rifleman", earning the "President's Hundred" tab twice. Raymond shot on many winning teams, and had become an accomplished Rifleman. So much so, that he received a letter from Former President Obama on the occasion of his 80th birthday.
He was a member of 320th Airborne Association, American Legion Post 35, and the 35th Inf. (CACTI) Regt. Association. After his military service Raymond began attending Columbus State University and graduated 1981. He retired from MWR at Fort Benning in 1994. He enjoyed bowling, calligraphy, reading, traveling, and cruising.
Raymond is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Ludmilla Calvez; a daughter, Claudia Calvez; son-in-law, Terry Henderson; a Nephew, Jo Calvez, his wife Tami; a sister in Claire Calvez Marchaland,of France; Two brothers, Patrice Calvez, of France; Daniel Calvez, his wife Odette, of Greenville, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends in the USA, France, England, and Australia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Calvez family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019