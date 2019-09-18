Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Calvez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Calvez


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Calvez Obituary
Raymond J.
Calvez
February 15, 1930-
September 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Raymond Joseph Calvez, age 89, of Columbus, GA passed away on September 15, 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September, 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Raymond was born on February 15, 1930, in New York, New York; the son of Yves Calvez and Josephe Cozic Calvez. He attended elementary and high school in Brittany, France. At the age of 21, Raymond joined the United States Army and started Basic at Indiantown Gap and then attended Jump School at Fort Benning, Jumpmaster school at Fort Bragg, and CW Morse Code school at Fort Jackson. Raymond served two tours in Vietnam, he was a member of Marksmanship Unit for 15 years and retired from the military at Fort Benning in 1975. During this time, he met and married Ludmilla Soeder on October 27, 1962.
Raymond started shooting while in the 508th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. He went on to shoot for the 101st Airborne Division. In 1959 he was assigned to the "All Army" Rifle Team of Fort Benning. Primarily he shot Service rifles and bolt gun across the National Match Course. He was a "Distinguished Rifleman", earning the "President's Hundred" tab twice. Raymond shot on many winning teams, and had become an accomplished Rifleman. So much so, that he received a letter from Former President Obama on the occasion of his 80th birthday.
He was a member of 320th Airborne Association, American Legion Post 35, and the 35th Inf. (CACTI) Regt. Association. After his military service Raymond began attending Columbus State University and graduated 1981. He retired from MWR at Fort Benning in 1994. He enjoyed bowling, calligraphy, reading, traveling, and cruising.
Raymond is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Ludmilla Calvez; a daughter, Claudia Calvez; son-in-law, Terry Henderson; a Nephew, Jo Calvez, his wife Tami; a sister in Claire Calvez Marchaland,of France; Two brothers, Patrice Calvez, of France; Daniel Calvez, his wife Odette, of Greenville, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends in the USA, France, England, and Australia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Calvez family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now