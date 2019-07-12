Raymond M.

Carlisle

September 14, 1941-

July 6, 2019

Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) Raymond Moses Carlisle transitioned home peacefully Saturday at the Landing Assisted Living Facility. He was 77 years of age.

The son of the late Robert and Lonnie Plummer Carlisle, SFC Carlisle was born in Birmingham, AL. A U. S. Army Combat Veteran of the Vietnam War, SFC Carlisle was a recipient of two Bronze Stars. He also retired from Callaway Chemical Company. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Superintendent of the Sunday School, Sunday School Teacher, and with Ushers and Missions Ministries. He was a 32 Degree Prince Hall Mason.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Annie Jones Carlisle; one son, Alexander Carlisle (Cathy); one daughter, Theresa Clark; five grandchildren, one great grandchild; a brother, Melvin Carlisle (Juanita); three godchildren, Vania Smith, William Staples III, and Micah Jackson; a sister-in-law, Leola Dorsey (Toney); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Carlisle will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Ken Jelks will officiate. Visitation will begin Sunday, 2 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019